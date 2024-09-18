Carrie Coon is still fighting

NEW YORK (AP) — It can be hard to catch Carrie Coon on her own. She is far more likely to be found in the thick of an ensemble. That could be on TV, in “The Gilded Age,” for which she was just Emmy nominated, or in the upcoming season of “The White Lotus,” which she recently shot in Thailand. Or it could be in films, most relevantly, Azazel Jacobs’ new drama, “His Three Daughters,” in which Coon stars alongside Natasha Lyonne and Elizabeth Olsen as sisters caring for their dying father. The film streams Friday on Netflix.

