Hispanic Heritage Month at Palm Springs Unified School District

The Palm Springs Unified School District is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by honoring the cultures and contributions of Hispanic and Latino communities.

To commemorate this occasion, the district is organizing assemblies that will showcase the colorful fashion, music, and art of these cultures. Today, Vista Del Monte Elementary School will host assemblies for students in each grade. And community members are welcomed to join as well.

PSUSD is also highlighting its dual immersion program. The program equips students with skills in both English and Spanish. Throughout the month, the district will uplift students from Hispanic and Latino backgrounds.

