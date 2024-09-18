Islamabad complains to Kabul after an Afghan diplomat disrespected Pakistan’s anthem

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say that Pakistan has complained to Kabul after an Afghan diplomat failed to stand up when the Pakistani national anthem was played during an event in the country’s northwest. They said on Wednesday that Mohibullah Shakir, the Afghan consul general in the northwestern city of Peshawar, remained seated when the anthem was intoned at a ceremony the day before. The Afghan Consulate said Shakir did not stand up because music was part of the anthem. Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have banned music as part of restrictive measures they imposed since seizing the country.

