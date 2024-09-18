Kentucky lawmaker recovering after driving a lawnmower into an empty swimming pool

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky lawmaker is making progress in his recovery from injuries he suffered when the lawn mower he was riding plunged into an empty swimming pool. State Sen. Johnnie Turner was able to sit upright and communicate on Tuesday and continued to improve Wednesday. The update is from Dustin Isaacs, a spokesman for the Republican supermajority in the Kentucky Senate. Isaacs says Turner remains in intensive care but his family and friends are grateful for his progress. Turner is a Republican from Harlan. State police say he was injured Sunday when he drove his mower into the deep end of the pool at his home.

