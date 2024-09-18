Milwaukee’s new election chief knows her office is under scrutiny, but she’s ready

MILWAUKEE (AP) — This year’s presidential election will be the first overseen by a new elections chief in Milwaukee, a city that is under intense scrutiny in every major election. Elections chief Paulina Gutierrez says it’s not threats or worries about conflicts at the polls that keep her up at night. Instead, it’s the logistics of making sure everything runs smoothly at 180 polling sites in Wisconsin’s largest city, from ensuring there are enough ballots to a sufficient number of poll workers. But Gutierrez says she is confident and prepared. She has received bipartisan support so far, giving some hope that Milwaukee can avoid the false voting claims and harassment that has plagued election offices nationwide since the 2020 election.

