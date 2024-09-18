Q&A: Damien Chazelle, Miles Teller, J.K. Simmons on ‘Whiplash’ returning to theaters after 10 years

Ten years after “Whiplash” took the film world by storm, Damien Chazelle’s breakthrough film is returning to theaters nationwide Friday. In 2014, “Whiplash” was the ultimate indie movie Cinderella story—a Sundance discovery made by a 20-something that that would go on to become both a box office hit and an awards darling: It won three Oscars, including for J.K. Simmons; Launched Chazelle’s directing career; And firmly established Miles Teller as a next generation movie star. Chazelle, Teller and Simmons spoke to The Associated Press about the re-release, their memories of the 20-day shoot and making something with staying power.

