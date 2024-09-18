White House hosts first meeting with Trump, Harris transition teams

WASHINGTON (AP) — Representatives for former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris’ transition teams met for the first time at the White House, the Biden administration announced Wednesday, as the outgoing administration plans to smooth the handoff to whomever wins in November. Chief of Staff Jeffrey Zients hosted a meeting Tuesday of the White House Transition Coordinating Committee — the government’s senior-most transition planning group — and for the first time included Harris and Trump aides. The meeting and invitation to both parties’ representatives are required under the Presidential Transition Act, which mandates that the candidate representatives serve in an advisory capacity.

