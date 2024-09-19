America’s political system is under stress as voters and their leaders navigate unfamiliar terrain

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A series of unnerving developments has crystalized the volatility coursing through the country in the final weeks of the 2024 campaign. A political system long lauded for its resilience and durability is being tested. Law enforcement, political leaders and voters are navigating unfamiliar terrain. The FBI is investigating suspicious packages sent to elections officials in more than a dozen states. State police have begun sweeps of schools in an Ohio community where conspiracy theories have fueled bomb threats. Violent rhetoric is rippling across social media. It’s the first White House campaign to play out in the wake of the Capitol riot, an act of political violence steeped in the lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

