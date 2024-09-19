Congress scrambles to ensure safety of presidential candidates in final weeks of campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers are scrambling to ensure that the U.S. Secret Service has enough money and resources to keep the nation’s presidential candidates safe amid repeated threats of political violence. But it’s unclear how much they can do with only weeks before the election, or if additional dollars for the agency would make an immediate difference. The efforts come after an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a rally in July, and after Secret Service agents arrested a man with a rifle hiding on the golf course at Trump’s Florida club over the weekend who apparently also sought to assassinate the GOP presidential nominee.

