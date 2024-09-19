In-Depth: No Phone Zone as Governor pushes new cellphone restrictions for students on campus

Governor Gavin Newsom says students and cellphones don't go well together at school.

His calls for new limits on cell phones for students have local schools telling News Channel 3 they may enact new restrictions in the coming months.

By age 11, around half of children in the U.S. have a smartphone.

Now, Newsom says a growing body of evidence suggests kids with cell phones are not only more likely to be distracted in class, but are also more likely to suffer from anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues.

The Governor sent a letter to schools up and down the state last month encouraging them to restrict phones in classrooms immediately. He said in a statement, “The evidence is clear: reducing phone use in class leads to improved concentration, better academic outcomes, and enhanced social interactions.”

The Coachella Valley Unified School District says students know that cell phones are not allowed to be in use in the classroom or on campus, but there are also student rights and concerns.

Director of Student Support Services for the district, Julissa Hernandez said, "We need to also recognize that there'll be students who have it based on a health need or an identified disability or special service."

Superintendent Dr. Francis Esparza said, "I do understand the parents give them these phones to make sure that their child is safe and that, you know, during an emergency, they're able to contact them."

