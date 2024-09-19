Skip to Content
Israel warned the US that an operation in Lebanon was coming but gave no details, officials say

Published 2:41 PM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say Israel warned U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a call Tuesday that a military operation was going to take place in Lebanon. Officials said Thursday that Israel provided no details of the attack, in which thousands of pagers belonging to Hezbollah militants exploded. The call was one of four between Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant since Sunday as attacks have spiked between Israel and Hezbollah, fueling worries that they could escalate into a wider regional war. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private talks.

Associated Press

