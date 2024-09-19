JetBlue will imitate bigger and more successful rivals by opening airport lounges at JFK, Boston

JetBlue Airways plans to open its first airport lounges as part of a plan to get more business from premium travelers. The airline said Thursday it will open lounges at New York’s JFK Airport and Boston’s Logan Airport late next year. JetBlue says the clubs will primarily be for top-level members of its frequent-flyer program and people who get a new, premium credit card that it plans to roll out. The airline will also sell day passes if space is available. Jayne O’Brien, JetBlue’s head of marketing, says the lounges are part of building stronger service for premium leisure travelers on the East Coast.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.