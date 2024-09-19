Man says he lied when he testified against inmate who is set to be executed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Just days before inmate Freddie Owens is set to die by lethal injection in South Carolina, the friend whose testimony helped send Owens to prison is saying he lied to save himself from the death chamber. Owens is set to die at 6 p.m. Friday at a Columbia prison for the killing of a Greenville convenience store clerk in 1997. His lawyers on Wednesday filed a sworn statement from his co-defendant saying he lied on the stand when he claimed he saw Owens pull the trigger. Prosecutors have said that they had several witnesses who testified that Owens bragged about killing the clerk.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.