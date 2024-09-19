Utah governor says he’s optimistic Trump can unite the nation despite recent rhetoric

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has reaffirmed his support for Donald Trump even as the former president has continued to spread insults and inflammatory statements on the campaign trail. Cox said Thursday he hoped Trump would abandon that behavior when he endorsed him in July. The moderate Republican governor shocked political observers and Utah voters when he pledged his support for Trump after the July attempt on the former president’s life. Trump said after the assassination attempt that he had no plans to change. But Cox said he remains hopeful that the Republican presidential nominee will adopt more unifying rhetoric.

