American Airlines negotiates a contract extension with labor unions that it sued 5 years ago

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines has agreed on a contract extension for ground workers including mechanics and baggage handlers. If the workers ratify the deal announced Friday, they’ll get double digit raises over the next two years. The agreement covers 34,000 employees, who are represented by the Transport Workers Union and the International Association of Machinists. The agreement would raise American’s labor costs but bring it a longer period of stability with its workforce. The deal with ground workers follows new contracts that American has negotiated in the last 13 months with pilots and flight attendants.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.