Delaware governor draws criticism from fellow Democrats for vetoing doctor-assisted suicide bill

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic Gov. John Carney has vetoed a bill allowing doctor-assisted suicide in Delaware. Carney said in his veto letter Friday that he is “fundamentally and morally opposed” to people killing themselves under the guidance of state law. He also noted that the legislation cleared both the House and Senate by single votes, an indication the issue is divisive and controversial. Democratic lawmakers blasted Carney’s decision, accusing him of putting his personal feelings ahead of the will of voters. They also vowed that assisted suicide would eventually become law in Delaware, either through a veto override or the introduction of new legislation next year. Currently, doctor-assisted suicide is legal in only 10 states, along with the District of Columbia.

