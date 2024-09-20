Denmark’s Queen Margrethe is discharged from hospital after a fall

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, who stunned her country by abdicating earlier this year, has been discharged from a hospital after a fall earlier this week. The palace said Friday that the 84-year-old queen suffered “damage around the neck vertebrae as well as a fracture of the left hand.” Margrethe has her left hand in plaster and will wear a neck brace in the months to come. She was hospitalized late Wednesday after falling in the evening at a castle, north of Copenhagen. The royal household said that the mother of King Frederik X was “in good spirits and is doing well.” The palace said several of her public engagements have been cancelled.

