It was unique debut season for 212 MLB players during pandemic-altered 2020

There were 212 players who made their MLB debuts during the 2020 season that was delayed until late July and shortened to 60 games because of the pandemic. It was certainly the most unique season in which to begin a big league career. There were a lot of mask-covered new faces in the big leagues that year. All players were constantly being tested for COVID-19 while encouraged to remain socially distanced, and every game during the regular season was played in empty stadiums without fans.

