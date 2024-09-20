JoJo was a teen sensation. At 33, she’s found her voice again

Joanna Levesque, the singer who rose to fame as “JoJo” when she was 13 years old, has written a memoir recounting her experiences with childhood fame. She spoke with The Associated Press about the song responsible for her meteoric rise, “Leave (Get Out),” her years-long legal battle with her former label that stunted her career growth, and how it’s “refreshing” for her to see the next generation of artists who play by their own rules. Through the book, titled “Over the Influence,” Levesque says she’s “reclaiming ownership” over her life.

