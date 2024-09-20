The Navy’s highest-ranking military officer is treated successfully for breast cancer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy says its highest-ranking military officer has been successfully treated for early-stage breast cancer. The service said Friday that Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s stage 1 breast cancer was discovered during a routine mammogram in June and she underwent outpatient surgery in July at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. She temporarily transferred power to her vice chief of naval operations during that time. The Navy says she underwent additional therapy this month and is now cancer-free. She is the second senior defense official to announce a cancer diagnosis this year. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized in January after complications from prostate cancer treatment but waited for weeks to tell anyone.

