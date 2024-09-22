Americans can order free COVID-19 tests beginning this month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans will be able to order up to four COVID-19 nasal swab tests delivered to their home free of charge starting later this month. The U.S. Health and Human Services agency that oversees the program has not yet announced an exact date for ordering to begin. The tests can be ordered at COVIDtests.gov and will detect current virus strains. An HHS spokesperson has said that they will be available for people to order ahead of the holiday season when family and friends gather for celebrations.

