Alsobrooks presses the case for national abortion rights in critical Maryland Senate race

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Democrat Angela Alsobrooks is prioritizing abortion rights in a key U.S. Senate race in Maryland against Republican Larry Hogan. It’s a race that could determine control of the chamber. Alsobrooks is focusing on the former governor’s veto of a bill in Maryland in 2022 to expand abortion access by ending a restriction that only physicians provide abortions. Democrats overrode Hogan’s veto, but Alsobrooks says it’s a warning sign. Hogan is personally opposed to abortion, but he says he supports abortion rights. He has said he would not support a federal abortion ban and would cosponsor a bill to reinstate the standard that existed under Roe v. Wade.

