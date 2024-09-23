Attorneys say other victims could sue a Mississippi sheriff’s department over brutality

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Attorneys for two Black men who were tortured by Mississippi law enforcement officers say they expect to file more lawsuits on behalf of others who say they were brutalized by officers from the same sheriff’s department. Malik Shabazz and Trent Walker spoke Monday. The Justice Department last week announced it was opening a civil rights investigation into the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department. Five former deputies and one Richland former police officer were sentenced in March on federal criminal charges in the racist attack that included beatings, repeated use of stun guns and assaults with a sex toy before one victim was shot in the mouth.

