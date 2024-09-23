Divers search Michigan river after missing janitor’s body parts are found in water

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) — Divers are searching a Michigan river, days after the discovery of a school janitor’s body parts in the waterway. Justie Stilwell’s disappearance and death have been unsettling in Bay City where the 41-year-old worked at Handy Middle School. Stilwell was reported missing on Sept. 18, the same day that a teenager spotted a foot in the Saginaw River. Police subsequently found Stilwell’s arms and lower legs in the water.

