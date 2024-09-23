Jazz saxophonist and composer Benny Golson dies at 95

NEW YORK (AP) — Jazz saxophone player and composer Benny Golson has died at age 95. Golson’s longtime agent says Golson died Saturday at his home in Manhattan after a short illness. Golson worked over his seven-decade musical career with Dizzy Gillespie, Lionel Hampton, John Coltrane and other jazz luminaries. He built much of his reputation not as a performer but as the composer of standards such as “Killer Joe,” “Along Came Betty” and “I Remember Clifford.” He appeared as himself in the 2004 movie “The Terminal.” In the movie, the main character played by Tom Hanks needs Golson’s autograph.

