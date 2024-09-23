Pakistan appoints new army general as head of powerful spy agency

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s state-run media says a senior army general has been tapped as the new spy chief. The powerful Inter-Service Intelligence, though officially reports to the prime minister, takes its directive from the military which has ruled Pakistan for over three decades. Lt. Gen. Asim Malik was appointed days ahead of the retirement of Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum, the ISI Director-General. The new chief had held key positions in the military in southwestern Balochistan and the restive northwest bordering Afghanistan. Both provinces have witnessed a surge in militant attacks in recent years. Malik, whose appointment was announced Monday, will take office Sep. 30

