4 artists’ works shortlisted for the prestigious Turner Prize go on display at a London museum

LONDON (AP) — A large concrete sculpture of a bracelet referencing the excesses of former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos and a collection of portraits focusing on Black men and women are among the eclectic artwork shortlisted for the prestigious Turner Prize. Four artists — Pio Abad, Claudette Johnson, Jasleen Kaur and Delaine Le Bas — were shortlisted for the 25,000-pound ($33,000) visual arts prize, which was established in 1984 and is awarded annually to a British contemporary artist. The prize is named for 19th-century landscape painter J.M.W. Turner. The artworks are on public display at the Tate Britain museum in London from Wednesday and the winner will be announced on Dec. 3.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.