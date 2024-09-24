4 artists’ works shortlisted for the prestigious Turner Prize go on display at a London museum
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — A large concrete sculpture of a bracelet referencing the excesses of former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos and a collection of portraits focusing on Black men and women are among the eclectic artwork shortlisted for the prestigious Turner Prize. Four artists — Pio Abad, Claudette Johnson, Jasleen Kaur and Delaine Le Bas — were shortlisted for the 25,000-pound ($33,000) visual arts prize, which was established in 1984 and is awarded annually to a British contemporary artist. The prize is named for 19th-century landscape painter J.M.W. Turner. The artworks are on public display at the Tate Britain museum in London from Wednesday and the winner will be announced on Dec. 3.