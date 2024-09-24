Biden is making his long-awaited visit to Africa in October. He’ll stop in Germany, then Angola

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will make his long-awaited visit to Africa next month. He will travel to Germany and Angola from Oct. 10-15. Biden had promised during a summit of African leaders in Washington in late 2022 to visit Africa the following year. It was part of an administration effort to shore up ties with the continent in part to counter growing influence there from China. But Biden didn’t make it to Africa last year. Now with just a few months left in office, Biden will meet in Berlin with German leaders before he travels to Luanda, Angola, for meetings with that country’s president.

