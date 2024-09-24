Burkina Faso’s ruling junta claims foiling an attempt to destabilize the country

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s ruling junta says it has thwarted an attempt to destabilize the African country “with the help of foreign powers.” A transitional government has been running Burkina Faso after the military seized power in 2022, capitalizing on popular discontent with previous democratically elected governments over security issues. Growing attacks by extremists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group have devastated the West African country. Burkina Faso’s security minister said on national television Monday night that “persons residing in Ivory Coast have been involved in subversive activities against our country.” He accused junta opponents and Western intelligence of plotting the destabilization attempt without providing evidence.

