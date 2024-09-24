Ex-officer charged with couple’s death in Houston drug raid awaits jury’s verdict

HOUSTON (AP) — A jury is deliberating the fate of a former Houston police officer accused of being responsible for the 2019 deaths of a couple during a raid. The ensuing investigation revealed systemic corruption problems within the police department’s narcotics unit. Jurors deliberated about three hours Tuesday in the case of Gerald Goines. He’s facing two murder counts in the January 2019 deaths. Goines has pleaded not guilty. During closing arguments, prosecutors said the deaths and injuries from the raid “flowed directly” from Goines’ lies. Goines’ attorneys admitted the ex-officer lied to get the search warrant but his actions weren’t responsible for the deaths. Deliberations will resume Wednesday.

