GOP governor halts push to prevent Trump from losing one of Nebraska’s electoral votes

An effort to prevent Donald Trump from losing a potentially crucial electoral vote from Nebraska appears dead. Republican Gov. Jim Pillen said Tuesday that he’s not planning to push for the necessary change in state law ahead of the November presidential election. Pillen said there’s not the two-thirds legislative majority necessary to pass a proposal to give the state’s five electoral votes to whoever carries the state rather than splitting them. A Republican state senator said Monday that he wouldn’t support a change now. Only Nebraska and Maine award one electoral vote to whoever carries each congressional district. Trump is expected to carry the Nebraska vote but could lose in an Omaha-area district.

