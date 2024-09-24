More women are charged with pregnancy-related crimes since Roe’s end, study finds

A study has found that the number of women charged with crimes related to their pregnancies jumped in the year after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that cleared the way for abortion bans across the country. The advocacy group Pregnancy Justice found most charges had nothing to do with enforcing new abortion bans. Instead, most of the cases researchers found had to do with child abuse, neglect or endangerment in which the fetus was listed as the victim. Nearly all cases alleged the pregnant woman was using substances. Most of the cases identified were in just two states: Alabama and Oklahoma.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.