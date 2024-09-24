Survivors of sex abuse at Illinois juvenile detention facilities hope for justice

CHICAGO (AP) — Survivors of child sex abuse at juvenile detention facilities in Illinois are hoping for justice. Hundreds of people have alleged they were abused as children while incarcerated at detention facilities across the state. One of them is 30-year-old Michael Moss. He says he has felt guilt and shame for years but hopes for justice for the pain and suffering he’s experienced. The most recent lawsuits include three filed Monday that detail alleged abuse from 1996 to 2021, including rape, forced oral sex and beatings by corrections officers, nurses, kitchen staff, chaplains and others. Officials with the state agencies named in the complaints have declined comment.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.