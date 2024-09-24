Three displaced after fire burns inside garage at Coachella home

Firefighters responded to a fire that was confined to the garage area of a home in Coachella Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported just before 11:00 a.m. near the intersection of Calendula Avenue and Hibisco Street.

CAL FIRE confirmed the structure was a single-story, single-family dwelling. The first arriving unit reported smoke coming out of the house.

"Crews are making good progress and will be committed for approximately two hours," reads an email from CAL FIRE. "The fire was confined to the garage area with no extension into the living portion of the structure."

CAL FIRE initially reported the home was abandoned, but corrected the information a few minutes later and confirmed three adults were displaced.

Red Cross has been requested for the three people displaced.

There was a road closure in place at Calendula and Hibisco.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.