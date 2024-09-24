West Virginia state senator arrested on suspicion of DUI, 2nd arrest in months

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia state lawmaker who was arrested last month is facing new charges after police say they suspect he was driving under the influence. The Wheeling News-Register reports that Republican Sen. Mike Maroney was arrested Monday in McMechen after police pulled him over. Maroney was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and taken to jail, pending arraignment. He didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Maroney has only months remaining in his second four-year term. In August, he was stripped of a position as a state Senate committee chair after facing indecent exposure and disorderly conduct misdemeanor charges.

