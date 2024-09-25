A Pennsylvania bakery known for its election cookie poll is swamped with orders

HATBORO, Pa. (AP) — A suburban Philadelphia bakery’s cookie “poll” that started during the 2008 presidential campaign as a joke between the owners and their customers has grown into much more. Lochel’s Bakery in Hatboro is swamped with orders. People are driving from a couple of hours away to buy the cookies at Lochel’s. Shipment orders are coming in from as far away as Alaska. The cookie poll accurately predicted the winner the first three times, but not in 2020. Republican Donald Trump won the cookie poll, but lost the election for the White House to Democrat Joe Biden.

