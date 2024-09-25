Adam Pearson is ready to roll the dice

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Pearson is an ardent believer in the old adage: Nothing wagered, nothing gained. For Pearson, that means something a little different than most. Since he was a young boy, Pearson has had neurofibromatosis, a condition that covers much of his face with benign skin tumors. But far from allowing that to define him, Pearson has become an acclaimed actor, a TV host and an activist for the disabled. He has acted, naked, across from Scarlett Johansson. In Aaron Schimberg’s new film, “A Different Man,” he stars opposite Sebastian Stan. Most would say he steals the show.

