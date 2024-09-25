Americans are more likely to see Harris’ gender as a hurdle than they were for Clinton: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are more likely to believe that being a woman will hurt Kamala Harris’ chances in the November election, compared to eight years ago when Hillary Clinton was running. And they are more likely to believe that Donald Trump’s gender will help him. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research indicates a shift in attitudes among U.S. adults in the time between the candidacies of the first and second female major-party nominees. The shift in attitudes is largely driven by Democrats — particularly Democratic men. Americans are also more likely to see Trump’s gender as something that will help his chances of being elected.

