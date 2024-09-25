First US high school with an all-basketball curriculum names court after Knicks’ Julius Randle

NEW YORK (AP) — The court at the nation’s first high school with a curriculum designed around a career in basketball will be named for New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle. The announcement was made Wednesday at a groundbreaking ceremony for the new, 69,000-square-foot building in the Bronx that will house the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School. Randle has raised money for the school, where students get instruction in areas such as sports media, law and medicine. Randle has been recovering from surgery to repair a shoulder injury he sustained Jan. 27.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.