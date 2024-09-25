House approves GOP resolution condemning Biden and Harris over Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have voted to condemn President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the disastrous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The legislation caps their work in Washington with a resolution that carried no legal weight but drove a political point ahead of November’s elections. The resolution passed 219 – 194 on Wednesday with 10 Democrats and all Republicans voting in favor. On the campaign trail, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who as president negotiated the withdrawal deal with the Taliban, has blamed Harris for the chaotic and deadly evacuation while she served as Biden’s vice president. Harris, now the Democratic candidate for president, has shot back that Trump is to blame for his role in the deal.

