Judge blocks one part of new Alabama absentee ballot restrictions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday blocked a portion of a new Alabama law limiting help with absentee ballot applications. Chief U.S. District Judge David Proctor issued a preliminary injunction stating that the law’s ban on gifts and payments for help with an absentee ballot application “are not enforceable as to blind, disabled, or illiterate voters.” He said that the gift ban likely violated the Voting Rights Act protections for disabled voters and people who cannot read and write. Most of the law, which was challenged by voter outreach groups, remains in effect. The law also make it illegal to distribute prefilled applications or to return another person’s absentee ballot application.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.