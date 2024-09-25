Labour Party members deal a blow to Starmer a day after his appeal for unity

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Members of Britain’s governing Labour Party have dealt Prime Minister Keir Starmer a blow by rejecting his decision to cut a payment that offsets winter heating costs for millions of retirees. The vote on Wednesday at Labour’s annual conference is not binding, but it’s a setback to Starmer’s efforts to unite his center-left party around the contentious measure. Since winning office in July, Starmer has cautioned that the dire state of the public finances inherited from the last Conservative government means he must make hard choices. One is ending the winter fuel allowance, worth between 200 and 300 pounds, for all but the poorest pensioners. It has met with strong opposition from Labour’s union allies.

