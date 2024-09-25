Overseas voters are the latest target in Trump’s false narrative on election fraud

Donald Trump this week falsely accused Democrats of cheating their way to a win in November, using a bipartisan 1986 act to claim without evidence that anyone overseas can get a ballot emailed to them, even if they’re not eligible to vote. This latest accusation builds on similar election-related falsehoods Trump and other Republicans have pushed repeatedly since the 2020 race — that noncitizens are voting en masse, for example, or that ballot drop boxes facilitate voter fraud. Experts say the goal is to prime the conversation, sowing doubt about the U.S. election system in case Trump doesn’t win.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.