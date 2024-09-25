The northern lights might again be visible in the US as solar activity increases

The aurora borealis is continuing to dazzle viewers across the northern United States and Canada. It’s been a good year for seeing auroras — the colorful sky displays also known as northern lights — even in lower latitudes. That’s because of increased electromagnetic activity as the sun approaches the height of its 11-year solar cycle. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the phenomenon might be visible across parts of the northern U.S. on Wednesday night, including in Washington, Idaho, Montana, the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Maine.

