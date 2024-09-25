Woman sentenced to 18 years for plotting with neo-Nazi leader to attack Baltimore’s power grid

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland woman who pleaded guilty to conspiring with a neo-Nazi leader and plotting an attack on Baltimore’s power grid has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. Prosecutors say Sarah Beth Clendaniel was working with neo-Nazi leader Brandon Russell to plan a series of “sniper attacks” on electrical substations meant to create chaos in the majority-Black city. The thirty-six-year-old spoke during her sentencing hearing Wednesday. She said she still holds “National Socialist beliefs” but pledged to never again act on them. The judge noted severe abuse she endured as a child and longstanding struggles with addiction.

