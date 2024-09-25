Women’s only track meet in NYC features Olympic champs, musicians and lucrative prize money

A New York City track meet will be unlike any other, featuring lucrative prize money, big-name entertainers, silver crowns instead of gold medals for the winners and an all-female field. It’s another win for women’s sports. Recently crowned Olympic 200-meter champion Gabby Thomas and company are helping the sport take a big step forward by racing Thursday in the inaugural Athlos track meet, which has assembled some of the fastest women in the world. The competition will dole out more than $500,000 in total prize money and split 10% of all proceeds among the athletes. There’s also a performance by Grammy Award-winning singer Megan Thee Stallion.

