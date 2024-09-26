A misspelled memorial to the Brontë sisters gets its dots back at last

LONDON (AP) — With a few daubs of a paintbrush, the Brontë sisters have got their dots back. More than eight decades after it was installed, a memorial to the three sibling novelists in London’s Westminster Abbey has been amended to restore the diaereses. They’re the two dots over the e that indicate the surname is pronounced “brontay.” The dots were omitted when the tablet commemorating Charlotte, Emily and Anne was erected in October 1939, during World War II. They were restored after Brontë historian Sharon Wright raised the issue with Dean of Westminster David Hoyle. All three sisters died before they were 40, leaving novels including Charlotte’s “Jane Eyre,” Emily’s “Wuthering Heights” and Anne’s “The Tenant of Wildfell Hall.”

