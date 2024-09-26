Baltimore longshoremen sue owner and manager of ship that caused the Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE (AP) — A group of Baltimore longshoremen have filed a class action lawsuit against the owner and manager of the ship that caused the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. The suit argues the workers should be compensated for wages lost while the port was closed in the aftermath of the deadly disaster. It adds to a slew of other legal claims against the companies alleging they knowingly sent an unseaworthy ship into U.S. waters. A spokesperson for the companies says they “look forward to our day in court to set the record straight.” Baltimore’s port was closed for months as crews worked to clear its main shipping channel.

