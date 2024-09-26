Karl-Anthony Towns bringing youth basketball facility to Dominican Republic, his mother’s homeland

Karl-Anthony Towns was born in New Jersey, went to college in Kentucky and has spent the entirety of his NBA career in Minnesota. His roots, however, are in the Dominican Republic. And to continue paying homage to his late mother’s homeland, Towns announced plans Thursday to help build a state-of-the-art basketball training facility in that country, one where youth will get top-notch coaching and access to physical therapy, classroom space, meeting space and more. Groundbreaking in Santiago, Dominican Republic, is set for next year, with plans calling for completion in 2026.

