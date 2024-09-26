Military juntas in 3 West African nations investigate a French journalist over jihadi analysis

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Prosecutors in military junta-ruled Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso launched investigations on Wednesday against the French journalist and researcher Wassim Nasr into what they called his “apology of terrorism” and “complicity” in alleged terrorist acts, in the latest action against the Western media. Nasr, who works for the French broadcaster France 24, gave a detailed analysis of a rare deadly jihadi attack in Mali’s capital Bamako on Sep. 17. In a message to The Associated Press, Nasr condemned the action by the three countries as intimidation and an attack on journalism. Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso have for more than a decade battled an insurgency fought by armed groups, including some allied with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

